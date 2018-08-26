WATCH: Anthony Rizzo sings ‘Piano Man’ with Ryan Dempster

CHICAGO – Anthony Rizzo does a lot for charity.

He donates time and money to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. He hosts a Laugh-Off, Walk-Off and Cook-Off for cancer research.

But Saturday night, he lent his vocal talents to Ryan Dempster at his Off The Mound fundraiser for Chicago Public Schools.

Rizzo and Dempster belted out ‘Piano Man’ in front of packed crowd at the Vic Theatre. He’s a man of many talents, but who knew he could sing so well?

If you’d like to sign up for the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s newsletter to help the cause, you can do so here.