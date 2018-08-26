Thousands brave the heat to compete in 36th annual Chicago Triathlon

CHICAGO — More than 9,000 athletes lined up Sunday morning to swim, bike, and run their way along the lakefront for the 36th annual Chicago Triathlon.

Among those racing Sunday morning was 88-year-old Bob Scott from Naperville, who finished in three and a half hours. Scott has competed in over 140 triathlons since getting into them in his late 40s. While he’s the oldest competitor in the triathlon this year, but he was not the only one in his 80s.

“The whole idea of three sports in one … I was really hooked and enjoyed it,” Scott said.

The Chicago marathon is the largest in the country. Mayor Rahm Emanuel also competed in the race. The winner was Breno Melo from Massachusetts, who finished in just over two hours.