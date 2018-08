Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's only one more day to enjoy Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. WGN's Andrea Darlas checked out the convention and met Batman, cartoonist Joe Wos and Brian Krause from "Charmed."

Wizard World Comic Con

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

5555 N. River Rd.

Rosemont, IL 60018

Friday, August 24, 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 25, 10am -7 p.m.

Sunday, August 26, 10am-4pm

wizardworld.com