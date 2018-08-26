Sunday Brunch: Summer Beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Sean Curry stopped by WGN to demonstrate how to make Summer Beans. They're perfect for a day in the park, or to pair with your favorite grilled entree. Chef Curry is the Executive Chef of Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park and its in-house gastropub, Columbus Tap.

Columbus Tap

Inside the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park

200 N. Columbus Dr.

columbustap.com

RECIPE: Summer Beans

Ingredients

½ Cup Haricot Vert

½ Wax Beans

5 Slices of Watermelon Relish

3 Slices of Parma Ham

3 Slices of Deli Ham

3 Quail Eggs

1 Oz Chives

1 Oz Parsley

1 Oz Dill

Instructions

Clean and blanch Haricot Vert in simmering salt water for 2 minutes. Then shock in ice bath until cool. Clean, split and blanch Wax Beans. Peel and slice Watermelon Radish. Place in ice water. Slice Parma Ham into thin slices. Poach Quail Eggs in acid water for 5 minutes, shock in ice water and peel right away. Shell and cut eggs in half. Slice Deli Ham thinly, then julienne the ham. Drain Watermelon Radish, Haricot Vert, and Wax Beans. Chop chives, dill and parsley. Make pecan dressing- see recipe below. Assemble all ingredients and toss in pecan dressing.

Pecan Dressing

½ cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tsp fresh dill

½ cup olive oil

½ cup raw honey

2 oz cider vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

Combine all ingredients and pulse for 20 seconds in blender. Add seasoning if necessary.