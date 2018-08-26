Sunday Brunch: Summer Beans

Executive Chef Sean Curry stopped by WGN to demonstrate how to make Summer Beans. They're perfect for a day in the park, or to pair with your favorite grilled entree. Chef Curry is the Executive Chef of Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park and its in-house gastropub, Columbus Tap.
Columbus Tap
Inside the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park
200 N. Columbus Dr.
columbustap.com
RECIPE: Summer Beans
Ingredients
- ½ Cup Haricot Vert
- ½ Wax Beans
- 5 Slices of Watermelon Relish
- 3 Slices of Parma Ham
- 3 Slices of Deli Ham
- 3 Quail Eggs
- 1 Oz Chives
- 1 Oz Parsley
- 1 Oz Dill
Instructions
- Clean and blanch Haricot Vert in simmering salt water for 2 minutes. Then shock in ice bath until cool.
- Clean, split and blanch Wax Beans.
- Peel and slice Watermelon Radish. Place in ice water.
- Slice Parma Ham into thin slices.
- Poach Quail Eggs in acid water for 5 minutes, shock in ice water and peel right away. Shell and cut eggs in half.
- Slice Deli Ham thinly, then julienne the ham.
- Drain Watermelon Radish, Haricot Vert, and Wax Beans.
- Chop chives, dill and parsley.
- Make pecan dressing- see recipe below.
- Assemble all ingredients and toss in pecan dressing.
Pecan Dressing
- ½ cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tsp fresh dill
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ cup raw honey
- 2 oz cider vinegar
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Combine all ingredients and pulse for 20 seconds in blender. Add seasoning if necessary.