More hot and humid days, storms likely Tuesday

Posted 7:02 PM, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, August 26, 2018

Showers and storms could pass the region later Sunday evening and early overnight, with the best chance for rain north of I-88. Storms could bring gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will remain hot and humid through Tuesday, with peak heat indices of between 100 and 105 on Monday. Spotty storms Tuesday become likely into the night, and rain will likely return again on Saturday.