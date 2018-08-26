× Minooka man, 18, charged after police say he killed infant son

MINOOKA, Ill. — A teenager was charged after police say he killed his son who was just a few weeks old.

Nicholas Fecarota, 18, from Minooka, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder. Police said Fecarota was home alone with the baby on Friday when a relative came home and called 911 after finding the child unresponsive and not breathing, according to the Chicago Tribune. He admitted he threw the baby to the floor several times to stop him from crying.

First responders tried to save the baby’s life. He was taken to the hospital around 1 p.m., but was pronounced dead around 1:22 p.m., the Tribune said.

The child’s body was examined and police said the cause of death was suspicious. A preliminary investigation by police found that the baby suffered fractures to his skull, the Tribune said.

A sibling was moved into the care of another relative.