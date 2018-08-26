Laura Ricketts speaks out on the Cubs’ trade for Daniel Murphy
CHICAGO – The Cubs trade for Daniel Murphy has produced dividends on the field since he joined the team on Wednesday from the Washington Nationals.
In four games so far, the infielder has seven hits, two home runs, five RBI with a batting average of .368. He’s provided a much-needed boost to an offense that before he joined had scored just a single run in their last five games.
As fans embraced Murphy’s production, there was also some controversy over comments he made about the LGBTQ community back in 2015 while a member of the New York Mets.
Ahead of the 18th annual “Out at Wrigley” day, Laura Ricketts spoke out on Murphy’s acquisition by the club this week. As the first openly gay owner of a major league sports franchise, many were curious about her opinion along with her role in the trade. On Twitter, she made it clear that she was “on board” with the trade.