Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in our northern sections. Lows tonight will stay in the mid-70s. Hot, humid and breezy tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. Peak afternoon heat indices of 100-105 are expected.

Partly sunny Tuesday with spotty showers and storms possible during the day. Still hot, humid and breezy with a high near 90 and heat indices in the mid-90s. Storms become likely Tuesday night and scattered storms remain possible through Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon should bring more sunshine, but much cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Clouds and temperatures increase Friday as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly sunny Saturday with scattered storms as highs reach the mid-80s. Partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.