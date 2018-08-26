Heat here until mid-week upper-level pattern change
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
Excessive Heat Watch starts Friday
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Daytime heat to rekindle scattered, downpour-generating thunderstorms over up to 60% of the area Thursday p.m.; weekend dry-out and sun for Air & Water Show; buckling jet to deliver multi-day cool-down early & mid next week
Mid to upper 90s and surging humidity threaten dangerous heat indices into Monday
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
Season’s first hot spell could bring hottest May day in 6 years