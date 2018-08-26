× Heat Advisory in effect for most of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Monday

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect from midday Monday to Monday evening for most of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana (orange-shaded area on the headlined map), calling for heat indexes well above 100-degrees.

The potentially deadly combination of 100-degree-plus heat indexes Sunday, little or no relief Sunday night with temperatures staying above 75-degrees, and the expectation of temperatures reaching into the mid 90s along with high humidity producing another period of 100-degree-plus heat indexes Monday has prompted the issuance of the Heat Advisory.

Take proper precautions to protect those most susceptible – the very young, the old, and persons with respiratory problems. A lengthy exposure to the elements including sustained sunshine will not only enhance the effective heat indexes an additional 5-15 degrees, but also increase the risk of sunburn.