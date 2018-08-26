× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Cincinnati

*The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Reds in June, but now they have a chance to return the favor with a win today. Only twice in franchise history have the Cubs ever gotten revenge on a four-game sweep by doing the same to that opponent later that season (1930 vs. Cincinnati, 1969 vs. Pittsburgh).

*Chicago has already clinched the series, marking the 13th consecutive home series that they’ve either won or split. That’s tied for the second-longest such streak ever by the Cubs at Wrigley Field (1933, 16).

*Cincinnati is definitely glad to have Scott Schebler back and at the top of the lineup. The Reds have had great success with Schebler leading off this year, going 16-9 (.640) – the best mark for any leadoff hitter in the National League.

*Homer Bailey has made 17 starts this season and the Reds have gone 1-16 in those games.

*Daniel Murphy has played four games with the Cubs, and things have gone very well so far: he’s had a hit in all four games and the Cubs are 4-0. Not since Tony Taylor in 1958 had any player started his Cubs career in such a fashion.