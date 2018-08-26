Cubs baseball was the highlight of Gabe Salgado’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been quite a week on the North Side, though you could say that's the way it has been the past four years.

This time the Cubs began the week not scoring more than a run on a solo shot for five-straight games. Then the team made a trade for Daniel Murphy, got another gem from Cole Hamels, a second walk-off homer from David Bote, then two blowouts with a pair of solid starts.

Gabe Salgado of The Rewind Sports :60 was on Sports Feed to talk about all of these developments on Sunday's show with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur as they discuss the team's playoff push with five weeks left in the season.

You can watch Gabe's segments in the video above or below.