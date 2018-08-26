× Chicago police ask for help locating missing teen

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department issues a missing person alert for a teen after she went missing from the South Side last week.

Police say 16-year-old Caniya Johnson was last seen around 5700 South Green Street in the Englewood neighborhood on August 23, but she also frequents an area on the Far South Side near 115th and Parnell.

Caniya is described as five feet tall and weighing 135 pounds, with medium brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black gold foam shoes and a blue and gold Simeon shirt with the number 23 on it.