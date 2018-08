× 2 injured after 7-vehicle crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower

CHICAGO – Two people were injured after a crash involving seven vehicles shut down the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower early Sunday morning.

Officials said there were two separate accidents shortly before 2 a.m. near Central Park Avenue. Two people were injured and state police took one person into custody after the crash.

All lanes have been reopened.

No further information was provided.