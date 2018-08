A wrong-way driver caused an accident on I-57 around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling north in the southbound lanes near 147th Street.

The car hit a semi truck, which crashed into a guardrail before landing in a ditch.

Emergency crews had to extricate someone inside the car.

Both the driver of the car and the drive of the semi were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.