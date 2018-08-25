× Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon – best chance south of Interstate-80

This Saturday afternoon and evening, as south to southwest winds carry increasingly warm humid air into northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the air mass will become more unstable. With temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s later this afternoon and dew-point running in the lower 70s, and a weak upper-air disturbance aloft, scattered thunderstorms may develop – the best chance looks to be along and south of Interstate-80.

The National Storm Prediction center has the southern portion of our area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon/evening (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map). Strongest storms could produce brief torrential downpours, damaging winds and hail. For latest storm movement, check the Interactive Weather radar at the top of the wgntv.com page and the Regional Weather Radar mosaic below.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…