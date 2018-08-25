Local leaders react to John McCain’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sedona, ARIZONA — A statement from the family of Sen. John McCain said he died Saturday evening surrounded by his family.

And now, reaction to McCain's death is pouring in from Chicago, all the way to the White House.

Illinois senators paid tribute to their colleague.

In a tweet, Sen. Dick Durbin said: "My friend and America's hero, John McCain, landed safely tonight at Heaven's gates."

Senator Tammy Duckworth released a statement saying: "His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed. In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us Wounded Warriors. He joked that he and I both flew into a missile and that didn't take much skill. It's what you do afterwards that matters."

Republican Congressman Peter Roskam praised McCain's ability to reach across the aisle: "When he spoke he commanded the respect of his peers- people were willing to listen and they knew he had a disposition of trying to find the common ground if possible."

McCain had been an unflinching critic of President Trump. The president tweeted: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

And former President Barack Obama, who beat McCain to become president in 2008 offered this tribute: "Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt."