Kris Bryant expected to make rehab start Monday

CHICAGO - Kris Bryant is hitting bombs again.

Bryant belted out ten home runs in batting practice Saturday using a two-handed finish to alleviate pressure from his shoulder.

#Cubs Bryant on using a two-handed finish on his swing: "I play a lot of golf in the offseason and it's kind of like a golf swing. It feels good and I feel a lot more powerful. I feel like I"m hitting the ball further" — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) August 25, 2018

"It's going to be something he has to get used to," noted Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "He's going to find out if he likes it or not, meaning that 'maybe I do like this two-handed thing. Maybe now that I've practiced it enough I might stay with it.'"

"When a guy's been hurt and he's coming back after being out for a bit, that's the best time to try something new if you're going to try a different mechanical thing, whether it's a guy pitching or a hitter hitting because he hasn't been doing it for a while. All of a sudden you recreate this new method, this new muscle memory. Sometimes, it sticks."

The former MVP has not played for the Cubs since July 23rd. Bryant is expected to begin a rehab stint Monday, most likely for Triple-A Iowa.