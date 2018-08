× Infant drowns in bathtub

CHICAGO — A 5-month-old baby boy drowned in a bathtub on the South Side.

His mother fell asleep while she was giving him a bath.

It happened last night in a home in the 8500 block of S. Jeffery Blvd.

His mother woke up about an hour later and found him underwater.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Trinity Hospital. His mother’s not in custody.