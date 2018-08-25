Humid with highs in the 80s
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
Pleasant July weather in town for the weekend
Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s Saturday
7-Day Forecast: Humidity drops, returns with storms possible Thursday
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
7-Day Forecast: Warm and partly cloudy, scattered storms possible
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
Much warmer, more humid air arrives
Warm, humid trend continues; temps flirt with 90 through Tuesday—lake breezes restrain lakeshore highs; Saturday brings an 11th consecutive day at/above normal; it’s Day #71 above 80—only 3 other years since 1959 have hosted more
Oppressive heat and high humidity grip Chicago
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend