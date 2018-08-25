× Calumet City junior high to reopen Monday after mold cleanup

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Wentworth Junior High School students will begin the school year Monday after mold found in an air conditioner caused a delay.

Classes were slated to begin Aug. 21, but the school building at 560 Superior Ave. remained closed last week due to mold. Exposure to mold can cause nasal stuffiness, eye irritation or wheezing. Those with allergies to mold can suffer more severe reactions.

Students will now return to school Monday, the district has announced.

Officials said the mold was caused by a mechanical failure in an air conditioning system the weekend before classes were slated to begin.