Are the number of severe storms increasing?

Dear Tom,

Do you think there are more severe storms, flash floods and other weather-related events in the country now, possibly due to climate change, or is it because everyone has a video camera these days and every event is being filmed?

— Bill Gacek, St. Charles

Dear Bill,

It’s a combination of several factors. The number of severe storms, flash floods, etc., in the United States is probably increasing, and it is certainly true the proliferation of video cameras and other means of recording the events has greatly increased.

However, population is also growing. That means not only are more people available to record the occurrences but also that more people are at risk. Then, too, news coverage also plays a significant role. More broadcast outlets are available then ever before, and more airtime is being devoted to those stories.