Willie Wilson cleared of wrongdoing, slams Rahm Emanuel

CHICAGO — The Illinois State Board of Elections on Friday cleared Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson of any wrongdoing after he gave South Side churchgoers more than $200,000 in cash and checks.

Wilson had some choice words for Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

"I'm a Christian," Wilson said. "I was brought up that way from down south. ... I don't usually curse, but these guys, Rahm Emanuel and all these guys here, they're a bunch of a--holes for even thinking of doing something like this."

Emanuel's campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Wilson came under fire after the businessman on July 22 gave South Side churchgoers more than $200,000 in cash and checks in what he called an attempt to help people pay Cook County property tax bills. Critics said Wilson appeared to be buying votes.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said Wilson didn’t break any campaign finance laws because the money came from his non-profit foundation and that “there was no quid pro quo.”