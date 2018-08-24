WGN’s Marcus Leshock speculates on what’s coming to Six Flags Great America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- In less than a week, all Six Flags parks will be announcing their new attractions for 2019, including Six Flags Great America. WGN's roller coaster enthusiast Marcus Leshock speculates on what's coming...

The park has removed The Pictorium, cleared out the land around it and posted a sign there saying, "New thrills are coming here in 2019." At first, many thought that a water park expansion was on the horizon. But after analyzing the park's four teaser videos, Marcus believes that full circuit launch coaster could be coming! We'll find out for sure on Thursday.

