Players Weekend kicks off at Wrigley Field: Cool nicknames, caps and ‘Bryzzo’ bats

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs debuted their Players Weekend caps and jerseys at the Friendly Confines against the Cincinnati Reds Friday afternoon.

The players’ nicknames could be seen on their jerseys and on the scoreboard. Best buds Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant even showed off some “Bryzzo” bats.

Here are all the nicknames of the Cubs players, according to MLB.com:

Albert Almora Jr.: TICO

Anthony Bass: FISH

Javier Baez: EL MAGO

David Bote: BOAT

Kris Bryant: KB

Victor Caratini: VIC

Tyler Chatwood: CHATTY

Jesse Chavez: DADO

Steve Cishek: SPEEDPASS

Willson Contreras: WILLY THE BEAST

Yu Darvish: YU-SAN

Brian Duensing: DEUCE

Carl Edwards Jr.: STRINGBEAN SLINGER

Cole Hamels: HOLLYWOOD

Justin Hancock: HERBIE

Ian Happ: HAPPER

Kyle Hendricks: HENDO

Jason Heyward: J-HEY

Brandon Kintzler: SALT

Tommy La Stella: LA STELLA

Jon Lester: LEFTHANDER

Brandon Morrow: B MO

Mike Montgomery: MONTY

Daniel Murphy: MURPH

Jose Quintana: LELO

Anthony Rizzo: TONY

Randy Rosario: PELO FINO

Addison Russell: ADDY

Kyle Schwarber: SCHWARBS

Drew Smyly: SMILES”

Pedro Strop: STROPY”

Justin Wilson: J WILLY

Ben Zobrist: ZORILLA

