Players Weekend kicks off at Wrigley Field: Cool nicknames, caps and ‘Bryzzo’ bats

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs debuted their Players Weekend caps and jerseys at the Friendly Confines against the Cincinnati Reds Friday afternoon.
The players’ nicknames could be seen on their jerseys and on the scoreboard. Best buds Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant even showed off some “Bryzzo” bats.
Here are all the nicknames of the Cubs players, according to MLB.com:
Albert Almora Jr.: TICO
Anthony Bass: FISH
Javier Baez: EL MAGO
David Bote: BOAT
Kris Bryant: KB
Victor Caratini: VIC
Tyler Chatwood: CHATTY
Jesse Chavez: DADO
Steve Cishek: SPEEDPASS
Willson Contreras: WILLY THE BEAST
Yu Darvish: YU-SAN
Brian Duensing: DEUCE
Carl Edwards Jr.: STRINGBEAN SLINGER
Cole Hamels: HOLLYWOOD
Justin Hancock: HERBIE
Ian Happ: HAPPER
Kyle Hendricks: HENDO
Jason Heyward: J-HEY
Brandon Kintzler: SALT
Tommy La Stella: LA STELLA
Jon Lester: LEFTHANDER
Brandon Morrow: B MO
Mike Montgomery: MONTY
Daniel Murphy: MURPH
Jose Quintana: LELO
Anthony Rizzo: TONY
Randy Rosario: PELO FINO
Addison Russell: ADDY
Kyle Schwarber: SCHWARBS
Drew Smyly: SMILES”
Pedro Strop: STROPY”
Justin Wilson: J WILLY
Ben Zobrist: ZORILLA