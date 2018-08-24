Much warmer, more humid air arrives

A warm front with associated showers and thunderstorms will move east of our area early Saturday morning. Winds will shift to the southwest behind the warm front, ushering in increasingly warmer and more humid air during the day – afternoon highs likely topping out in the upper 80s to even around 90 degrees in spots. This is in stark contrast to 24 hours previous, when Friday’s afternoon highs ranged from the middle 60s far west to middle 70s in the city.

With a prevailing southwest wind, the coming days will continue to be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the 90-95 degree range and dew-points in the 70s. Heat indexes are expected to exceed 100 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Friday evening forecasts of Hurricane Lane indicated it possibly becoming a tropical storm Saturday, but the close proximity of the storm meant torrential flooding rains were still expected to impact the Hawaiian island chain.