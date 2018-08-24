Midday Fix: “Chicago Mix” Popcorn Gelato and details on this weekend’s Gelato Festival America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baron Gottsacker, Chef/Instructor, Carpigiani Gelato University

www.GelatoFestivalAmerica.com

Event:

Gelato Festival America – Saturday, Aug. 25 (12-8 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 26 (12-7 p.m.)

Chicago Premium Outlets, I-88 at Farnsworth Ave. North, Aurora

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children (3-12) and seniors (65+). Tickets can be purchased at the door or at http://gelatofestivalamerica.com/ticket

More on Baron's Gelato - http://www.baronsgelato.com/

Recipe:

Chicago-Mix Popcorn Gelato

3 cups whole milk, room temperature

1 cup heavy cream, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of sea salt

2 cups Chicago-mix popcorn (cheddar cheese and caramel popcorn)

Mix milk, cream, sugar and sea salt. Add in popcorn. Refrigerate for 4 ½ hours. Strain out popcorn. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions.