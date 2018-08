× Man shot after bullet enters home on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by bullet that came through the window of a house on the South Side.

The man was in his home around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of South Vernon in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

He was hit in the back, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s not clear where the shot came from or who the intended target was.

No one is in custody.