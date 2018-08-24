Man pistol-whipped, shot in chest at West Side car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot at a South Austin car dealership Friday afternoon.

The man was inside a building on a used car lot in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue when two "unknown offenders" walked in about 12:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. The offenders restrained the victim, struck him with a handgun and fired several shots, striking him in the left side of his chest, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized. No additional details were immediately available.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.