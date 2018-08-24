Lunchbreak: Apple tarte tatin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pastry Chef Evan Sheridan

Free Rein

224 N. Michigan Avenue

www.FreeReinRestaurant.com

Recipe:

Recipe: Tarte Tatin

Ingredients:

6-10 ea Honeycrisp apples

1/2C Sugar

1/2C Light Brown Sugar

1 ea Vanilla Bean

¼ pound Butter

1 sheet Puff Pastry

Instructions:

Peel and cut the apples in 1/4s and then cut out the cores.

Cut and scrape the vanilla pod and mix with the 2 sugars.

Brush a cast iron skillet with butter and sprinkle heavily with sugar mixture.

Arrange the apples concentrically from the center layering tightly in the pan leaving 1 halved and cored apple for the center of the fan of apples. This provides the “button” for the fan.

Cut the puff pastry into a round the size of the pan and roll to 1/8” thick.

Lay the pastry over the apples and tuck the sides in.

Cook the apples over medium heat until juices begin to bubble around the edges.

Continue to cook for about 10 minutes more until juices are caramelized. Spoon out additional juice to keep level with pastry.

Put the tatin into the oven at 365F and bake until the pastry is golden brown and baked through. 45-50 minutes depending on the oven and size.

When ready and while still warm, invert the tatin onto a serving platter.