× Illinois Tollway now giving drivers more time to pay missed tolls

The Illinois Tollway board voted to give drivers an extra week to pay online for missed tolls.

The grace period is increasing from seven days, to 14 days.

The board said it’s meant to help drivers who don’t use the tollway often, and who may be unfamiliar with the requirements.

If a driver misses three tolls in a year, a violation notice is issued, charging a $20 fine per missed toll.