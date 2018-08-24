Heat’s back; buoyant, high-moisture-content air MAY briefly interrupt the weekend’s majority rain-free hours by generating a few isolated afternoon/evening t-storms; fast-fading “Lane” remains a weekend heavy rain/flood threat in Hawaii
-
Rain, cloudy skies and warm temps
-
Fog, cloudy skies; rain possible Monday, Tuesday
-
Summer rains to soak Chicagoland
-
Rain, storms possible this weekend, then a warm up
-
Rain and cooler temps for the weekend
-
-
Dangerously hot temps on Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
More rain expected this week
-
More rain on the way Friday, cooler weekend ahead
-
Cooler temps, rain expected after Monday
-
More rain before the week’s end
-
-
Late-afternoon thunderstorm bringing some heavy rain to portions of southern Cook County
-
EF-1 tornado confirmed; Flooding problems persist in wake of Tuesday storms
-
“Hit or miss” rainfall events in the Chicago area