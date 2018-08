Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- This weekend marks 50 years since the riots outside the 1968 Chicago Democratic National Convention.

10,000 protesters, many of them against the Vietnam War, squared off against twice as many police and National Guardsmen.

An independent investigation would later call the beatings and injuries the result of a “police riot.”

WGN New’s John Hogan filed the following story the morning after violent clashes on the streets of Chicago.