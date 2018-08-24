An Evening with Mae Ya Concert
Saturday, Aug 25th, 2018
6:00 pm (showtime 6:30 pm)
Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts
915 E. 60th Street, Chicago
Friend of the Morning News, Mae Ya Carter Ryan performs!
Drag Queen O’laysia Prime shows off some moves on the Morning News
Area Flood Warning for Lake, McHenry and Boone Counties in northern Illinois until 9:30PM CDT
Actor Leon joins the WGN Morning News
Highlights from the WGN Morning News Block Party in Homewood
Flood Warning for Lake and McHenry Counties Illinois until 6:30AM CDT Wednesday
WGN’s Sarah Jindra and Lauren Jiggetts welcoming babies this winter!
Thursday afternoon storm and damage reports
WGN Morning News hosts third annual Block Party in Homewood
Ben Finfer joins Sports Feed to discuss a number of Chicago Sports on Sunday night
TV Personality Vanessa Lachey discusses parenthood, career on the Morning News
Midday Fix: Ryan Dempster stops by the Midday Show to talk about his upcoming charity event – Off The Mound
Midday Fix: Yoga moves & stretches for those who have desk jobs
Lunchbreak: Hushpuppies with pimento honey butter