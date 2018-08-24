Bears sitting starters for Chiefs game Saturday

CHICAGO — Don’t expect to see the Bears’ best punch Saturday at Soldier Field.

The team tweeted Friday night that most of the starters, including Mitch Trubisky, will not play against Kansas City.

After their best week of practices so far in 2018, Matt Nagy met with the team today to inform them most starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, will not play in #KCvsCHI. Coach Nagy and his staff had planned for this all week, giving starters on both sides of the ball extra reps. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2018

Usually the penultimate preseason game is a full-on dress rehearsal for the first stringers, but head coach Matt Nagy and his staff planned all week to give the number ones a breather after a heavy dose of extra reps.

Trubisky has taken a combined 39 snaps in two preseason games so far, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 94 yards, one touchdown and one interception.