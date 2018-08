There was a six-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway, late Thursday evening.

It happened in the eastbound lanes, near Racine Ave.

Earlier, police answered a call about a shooting in the 3100 block of W. Arthington St.; the victim died of his injuries.

When police showed up, a driver took off with officers in pursuit; that chase ended in the Eisenhower crash.

One person was arrested.

All of the injuries from the crash are minor.