450 Chicago families to receive $15,000 grant for down payments

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of Cook County residents who want to become homeowners lined up at McCormick Place Friday morning to apply for $15,000 grants to help with down payments.

About $8 million in grant money is available Friday and Saturday with the goal of making 450 families stable homeowners in low to moderate income neighborhoods.

It's seen as one way to combat violence and crime in at-risk communities.

The money is provided by Wells Fargo's NeighborhoodLIFT program, but eligibility is determined by nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago.

To qualify for a down payment assistance grant, annual income cannot exceed $67,700 for up to a family of four.

Veterans, teachers, and first responders can receive $17,500.

Those who qualify must attend eight-hours of homeownership classes.

For more information, go to: www.nhschicago.org