3 wounded in Bronzeville shooting, police say

CHICAGO — At least three people were wounded in a Bronzeville shooting Friday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East 50th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his head. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two 17-year-old boys were shot in their ankles. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions had stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

3 shot near 50th & Cottage Grove @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/3BFBbMN2Vd — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) August 25, 2018