White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ Detroit

➢ The AL Central has a combined 271-361 (.429) record this season. That is on pace to be the lowest winning percentage by any division since 1994.

➢ The White Sox are 6-2 in their last eight games, their best record in an eight-game span this season. Over that time, they are hitting .274 with a .823 OPS, hitting 15 home runs.

➢ The Tigers are 9-3 versus the White Sox this season, their best record versus any single opponent. If it holds, it would match their highest winning percentage against the White Sox since 1988 (also 9-3).

➢ Since the start of last season, Avisail Garcia is hitting .382 against left-handed pitching. Only Nolan Arenado has a higher batting average against lefties in that span (minimum 200 plate appearances).

➢ Over his last 10 games, Nick Castellanos is slashing .385/.467/.641, which includes a five hit, five RBI game against the White Sox on August 13. In his 10 previous games, he was slashing .175/.195/.250.

➢ The White Sox have struck out 215 times in August, the most in MLB. The Tigers, on the other hand, have 139 strikeouts this month, trailing only the Red Sox (136) and Indians (121) for fewest in MLB.