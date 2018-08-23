Todd Oliver and his Talking Dog, Irving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Todd Oliver and Friends

Saturday, August 25th at 7:30PM

Theatre at the Center

Munster, Indiana

219-836-3255

www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com

Theatre at the Center in Munster Presents “ Todd Oliver and Friends”

Munster, IN – Have you ever met a talking dog, a real talking Dog? On Saturday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. Comedic ventriloquist, Todd Oliver, will be on the Theatre at the Center stage for one night only! This all-age show includes humor, audience participation, and of course, Todd’s very own talking dog, Irving!

David Letterman proclaimed that Todd Oliver is one of the “top five ventriloquists in the world.” He has also been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Today Show and the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.