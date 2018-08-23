Reward offered after man, 33, fatally shot while sitting in his car in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Sunday.

Dennis Thomas, 33, was sitting in his car on the 4600 block of North Clifton Avenue around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when police said a man on a kick bike pulled up and shot him several times. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a hoodie.

Family, friends and a pastor issued a plea for help Thursday evening.

“The violence all over Chicago is at an all-time high,” Taniasha Thomas, Thomas’ sister, said. “It just hurts even more.

She said her brother always had a smile on his face and said he was a fun loving guy.

Thomas was a father of four. His children ranged in age from 1 to 14.

Thomas’ family said there is no motive in the shooting. They described him as a deeply dedicated family man and church-goer.

“When things would bother him you would hear him in my basement praying so you won’t hear that anymore,” Gwendolyn Thomas, Thomas’ mother, said.

His pastor, who has known Thomas since he was 15, is spearheading the drive for an arrest and offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.