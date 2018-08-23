Resurgence of heat/humidity this weekend to bring new spell of 90s; muggy air’s comeback could mean heat indices reaching 100° Sunday; thundery downpours Friday into Friday night to come first; Hurricane Lane threatening Hawaii with high wind, waves and flooding
Excessive Heat Watch starts Friday
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for entire Chicago area until Saturday evening
Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
From heat to heavy rains; Cold front brings storms
Storms, cold front bring relief from heat wave
Why is there less severe weather in the fall?
Dangerous heat ahead for the weekend
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Postal worker dies on record hot day in California
Heat Advisory issued for Fourth of July