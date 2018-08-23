PROGRAMMING NOTE: 12:10PM White Sox game preempts WGN Midday News at noon

Midday Fix: Creative pizza toppings you can make at home

Posted 11:36 AM, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, August 23, 2018

Nick O’Meara, Director of Operations at Vinny’s Pizza Bar

Vinny’s Pizza Bar

130 N. Canal St. (at Ogilvie Station)

312-902-1544

www.VinnysBar.com

Recipes:

Brie and Apple Pizza

  • 1 - 14-inch pizza shell
  • 2oz white pizza sauce (5 cheese fondue or any store-bought, jarred white pizza sauce)
  • 6oz mozzarella cheese
  • 6oz sautéed apples

Preparing Gala apple sautéed with brown butter

  • Preheat a sauté pan for about 5 minutes on high heat
  • Add 3oz of whole unsalted butter for a quick brown butter
  • Remove the pan from the fire and add 16 oz of apple peeled and sliced
  • Toss for about 2 to 4 minutes until apples get a golden-brown color
  • Transfer to a sheet tray and cool down immediately to avoid over cooking apples.

Additional Toppings:

  • 2oz brie cheese
  • 2oz balsamic shallots (slow cooked sliced shallots with aged balsamic vinegar)
  • 1oz baby arugula chopped

Creating the Pizza:

  • Stretch the pizza shell on the pizza peel or cooking sheet
  • Spread the sauce
  • Add mozzarella cheese
  • Evenly spread the apples, shallots and brie cheese on the pizza
  • Cook in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes
  • Brush the edge of the pizza with garlic oil
  • Cut in to 6 slices
  • Sprinkle with oregano and grated pecorino cheese and garnish with chopped baby arugula.

 

Tuscan Meatball and Giardiniera Pizza

  • 1 - 14-inch pizza shell
  • 2oz san Marzano pizza sauce
  • Pureed san Marzano tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil
  • 6oz mozzarella cheese
  • 4oz chopped meatballs

Preparing the meatballs:

  • 12 oz. Pork Italian sausage
  • 2 lbs. Burger mix (ground short ribs, skirt steak and top sirloin)
  • 3 Eggs
  • 1 cup Breadcrumbs

 

  • In a mixing bowl breakdown 2 pounds of burger mix and 12 oz of Italian sausage
  • Add 3 whole eggs and one cup of Italian breadcrumbs
  • Mix all the ingredients gently until fully incorporated
  • Portion to desire size (approx. 2oz meatballs)
  • In a sauce pot boil 2 gallons of beef au jus, and cook 5-10 meatballs at a time (depending on size of pot)
  • Transfer meatballs to a sheet tray and allow to cool down

Additional toppings:

  • 2oz hot giardiniera
  • 1oz sundried tomatoes
  • 1 oz shaved parmesan cheese

Creating the Pizza:

  • Stretch the pizza shell on the pizza peel or pan
  • Spread the pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped meatballs, giardiniera, sundried tomatoes and shaved parmesan evenly on the shell
  • Cook for 6 to 8 minutes
  • Brush the edge of the pizza with garlic oil
  • Cut in to 6 slices
  • Sprinkle the oregano and pecorino cheese over the pizza.