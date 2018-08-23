Midday Fix: Creative pizza toppings you can make at home

Vinny’s Pizza Bar
130 N. Canal St. (at Ogilvie Station)
312-902-1544
Promotions:
- Vinny’s has a terrific “rolling happy hour” special Mon.-Wed. that features Dobel Margaritas, Fleurs de Prairie French Rose, or Pipeworks Beer for
- $4 from 4-5pm
- $5 from 5-6pm
- $6 from 6-7pm
- Regular M-F Happy Hour (3-6pm) specials include
- Local Craft Beer: $5
- House Wine: $7
- Beer & Breadsticks: $10
Recipes:
Brie and Apple Pizza
- 1 - 14-inch pizza shell
- 2oz white pizza sauce (5 cheese fondue or any store-bought, jarred white pizza sauce)
- 6oz mozzarella cheese
- 6oz sautéed apples
Preparing Gala apple sautéed with brown butter
- Preheat a sauté pan for about 5 minutes on high heat
- Add 3oz of whole unsalted butter for a quick brown butter
- Remove the pan from the fire and add 16 oz of apple peeled and sliced
- Toss for about 2 to 4 minutes until apples get a golden-brown color
- Transfer to a sheet tray and cool down immediately to avoid over cooking apples.
Additional Toppings:
- 2oz brie cheese
- 2oz balsamic shallots (slow cooked sliced shallots with aged balsamic vinegar)
- 1oz baby arugula chopped
Creating the Pizza:
- Stretch the pizza shell on the pizza peel or cooking sheet
- Spread the sauce
- Add mozzarella cheese
- Evenly spread the apples, shallots and brie cheese on the pizza
- Cook in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes
- Brush the edge of the pizza with garlic oil
- Cut in to 6 slices
- Sprinkle with oregano and grated pecorino cheese and garnish with chopped baby arugula.
Tuscan Meatball and Giardiniera Pizza
- 1 - 14-inch pizza shell
- 2oz san Marzano pizza sauce
- Pureed san Marzano tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil
- 6oz mozzarella cheese
- 4oz chopped meatballs
Preparing the meatballs:
- 12 oz. Pork Italian sausage
- 2 lbs. Burger mix (ground short ribs, skirt steak and top sirloin)
- 3 Eggs
- 1 cup Breadcrumbs
- In a mixing bowl breakdown 2 pounds of burger mix and 12 oz of Italian sausage
- Add 3 whole eggs and one cup of Italian breadcrumbs
- Mix all the ingredients gently until fully incorporated
- Portion to desire size (approx. 2oz meatballs)
- In a sauce pot boil 2 gallons of beef au jus, and cook 5-10 meatballs at a time (depending on size of pot)
- Transfer meatballs to a sheet tray and allow to cool down
Additional toppings:
- 2oz hot giardiniera
- 1oz sundried tomatoes
- 1 oz shaved parmesan cheese
Creating the Pizza:
- Stretch the pizza shell on the pizza peel or pan
- Spread the pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped meatballs, giardiniera, sundried tomatoes and shaved parmesan evenly on the shell
- Cook for 6 to 8 minutes
- Brush the edge of the pizza with garlic oil
- Cut in to 6 slices
- Sprinkle the oregano and pecorino cheese over the pizza.