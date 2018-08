CHICAGO — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Humboldt Park Thursday morning.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was found dead in the 4400 block of West Division Street just after 3 a.m. The investigation has Division blocked Cicero to Kostner.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

42-year-old man found dead lying in the middle of Division St after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Investigation has Division blocked Cicero to Kostner. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/FeKx8zKH31 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 23, 2018