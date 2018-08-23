Man, 25, fatally shot near University of Chicago campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while driving by the University of Chicago.

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday on Midway Plaisance and Woodlawn in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The man was stopped at a red light, when another vehicle pulled up next to him.

Multiple shots were fired into the man's SUV and he was hit four times: in the head, shoulder, arm and leg. The SUV crashed into a tree, and the man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man killed has not been released at this time.

Police made no arrests and did not give a possible motive.

There is no description of the offender's vehicle.

The University of Chicago sent out a security alert, but says the victim is not affiliated with the university.