Keyless car ignition under fire — is this app the answer?

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- One tech company is offering an answer to the dangers arising from keyless car ignitions.

The app Voyo added a new feature this summer to their on-board diagnostics network alerting drivers with keyless ignitions that they left their engine running.

It happens more often than you think. In 2015, an elderly Highland Park couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning when they left their family car running in their attached garage.

Following the tragedy, the Fontanini family sued Ford Motor Company and started pushing for tighter regulations, even an automatic kill switch when a car is left running.

They finally got the attention of four U.S. Senators, who last month sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) demanding action and calling for better record keeping. While NHTSA has investigated only four fatal incidents related to keyless ignition vehicles, the New York Times identified 28 deaths since 2006.

An app like Voyo may not offer a perfect solution, but the people behind it say it’s the best option for drivers until the government or auto makers make some changes.

You can connect six people into your Voyo account so that if you miss the alerts from the app, they are getting them too. Even though the app is free, the device to tap into this technology will cost you $100.