Google to launch Illinois Impact Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google is launching an initiative in Illinois aimed at helping create economic opportunity in the state.

The Google.org Illinois Impact Challenge is the organization's first ever statewide challenge.

It invites nonprofits throughout the state to submit proposals for bold ideas to grow economic opportunities in local communities.

Google will then choose non-profits, who will receive $75,000 grants.

The non-profit with the proposal believed to have the greatest economic impact will receive an additional $250,000.