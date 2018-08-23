× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. Reds

➢ The Reds have allowed 179 home runs this season, the most in MLB. This could be the third straight year in which the Reds have led all of MLB in that category.

➢ Chicago sports a .314 batting average on balls in play this season, the highest in MLB. Despite this, the Cubs have drawn 468 walks this season, trailing only the Dodgers (503) for the highest in the NL.

➢ Javier Baez and Eugenio Suarez are tied for the NL leader in RBIs at 92 each. The last time the top two NL leaders in RBI were by a Cubs/Reds duo was in 1972, when Hall of Famers Johnny Bench (125 RBI) and Billy Williams (122) were 1-2 in the NL.

➢ Ian Happ has a 1.289 OPS against the Reds in his career. Since the start of last season, that OPS is the second highest by any player versus any single NL opponent, behind Eric Thames’ 1.290 OPS, also against the Reds (minimum 100 plate appearances).

➢ When there are no outs, Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza are hitting .338 and .337, respectively. Those rank 1-2 in the NL in that situation (minimum 150 plate appearances).

➢ The Cubs have six qualified players with an on-base percentage above .350 this season. That is the most by any team in MLB this season and on pace to be the most by the Cubs since 2008 (7, minimum 350 plate appearances).