Community weighs in on principal’s comments about girls’ ‘provocative’ clothing

CHICAGO -- A meeting was held after controversy surrounding new police changes at a Chicago high school that includes changes to the dress code.

On Wednesday, members of King College Prep High School’s Local School Council played audio at the Board of Education meeting of the new principal, Melanie Beatty-Sevier, talking about dress code changes at a meeting last week. In the audio, the principal could be heard linking girls dressing “provocatively” to the CPS sex abuse scandal.

Some LSC representatives were outraged. They said the way young women are dressed has nothing to do with sexual abuse.

The topic came up again at the special meeting Thursday evening.

Some parents defended the principal saying her comments were taken out of context.

A CPS spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The district strongly disagrees with Principal Beatty-Sevier's comments and we are evaluating appropriate disciplinary options. Supporting students must be the first priority of every principal, teacher and staff member and comments like these do not align with the district’s values or approach to supporting and protecting students.”

The principal said she would respond to the community at a later date.

Parents also voiced concerns Thursday evening about changes to the school hours.