Chicago Scene: Details on this weekend’s Willow House 5k – helping those coping with the death of a parent or child

Erin Leyden, Executive Director for Willow House

Lisa Lindell

Willow House

2231 Lakeside Drive

Bannockburn, IL 60015

847-236-9300

www.WillowHouse.org

Event:

10th annual Willow House Walk to Remember and 5k Run for Hope which takes place this Sunday, August 26th at Independence Grove in Libertyville. Registration is open until Saturday at midnight and Race day registration opens at 7:00 a.m. https://www.willowhouse.org/walk-to-remember–5k-run-for-hope.html

​​Independence Grove Forest Preserve

16400 Buckley Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048

8:00 A.M. 5k Run

9:30 A.M. Memorial Walk

10:00 A.M. Awards & Post-Race Party

10:30 A.M. Closing Memorial Ceremony

This is one of the organizations bigger events and funds raised specifically from this event will support our group support services including our Survivors of Suicide group, Expressive Art program and school programs.