Chicago Scene: Details on this weekend’s Willow House 5k – helping those coping with the death of a parent or child

Erin Leyden, Executive Director for Willow House
Lisa Lindell
Willow House
2231 Lakeside Drive
Bannockburn, IL 60015
847-236-9300
Event:
10th annual Willow House Walk to Remember and 5k Run for Hope which takes place this Sunday, August 26th at Independence Grove in Libertyville. Registration is open until Saturday at midnight and Race day registration opens at 7:00 a.m. https://www.willowhouse.org/walk-to-remember–5k-run-for-hope.html
Independence Grove Forest Preserve
16400 Buckley Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048
8:00 A.M. 5k Run
9:30 A.M. Memorial Walk
10:00 A.M. Awards & Post-Race Party
10:30 A.M. Closing Memorial Ceremony
This is one of the organizations bigger events and funds raised specifically from this event will support our group support services including our Survivors of Suicide group, Expressive Art program and school programs.